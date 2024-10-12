DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DigiAsia Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. 175,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. DigiAsia has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About DigiAsia

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

