Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,025. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

