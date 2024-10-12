Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 237255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

