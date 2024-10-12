Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stake Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 135,371 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DB opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.