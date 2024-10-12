Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $28.00 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.