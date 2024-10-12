Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

