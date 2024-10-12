Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

