Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 224,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 394,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$73.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.39 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

