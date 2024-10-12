Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 16,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

