DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $157.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

DaVita stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $166.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of DaVita by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

