Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.7 %

DAR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.