Daniel R. Lee Sells 10,793 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $53,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

