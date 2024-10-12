D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
D2L Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08.
D2L Company Profile
