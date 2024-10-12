D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

D2L Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.