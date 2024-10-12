CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $325.00 at BTIG Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.84.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $295.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -922.81 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.