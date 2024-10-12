CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $325.00 at BTIG Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.84.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
