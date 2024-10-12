CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,605,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $49,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.84.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $295.30 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $299.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -922.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

