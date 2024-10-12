Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,051 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $109.59.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

