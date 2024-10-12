Cwm LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

