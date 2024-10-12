Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

JAVA stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

