Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of SYLD opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

