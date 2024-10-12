Cwm LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.89% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $69.81 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

