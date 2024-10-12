Cwm LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.