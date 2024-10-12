Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

