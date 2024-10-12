Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,617.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $337.60. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

