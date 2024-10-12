CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692,134 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $189,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.96 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

