CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692,134 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $189,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.
CSX Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CSX opened at $34.96 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.