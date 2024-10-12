CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $378.49 and last traded at $376.99, with a volume of 34842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

