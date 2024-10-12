Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Update

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock remained flat at $62.00 during trading hours on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

