CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.49 and last traded at $310.97. 3,256,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,226,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.