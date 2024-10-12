Cronos Price Hits $0.0773 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $5.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00046097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

