Critical Survey: Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Immunocore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunocore 0 2 11 0 2.85

Profitability

Immunocore has a consensus target price of $79.82, indicating a potential upside of 156.73%. Given Immunocore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -524.96% N/A -131.27% Immunocore -19.16% -14.68% -6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Immunocore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million ($2.19) -0.18 Immunocore $249.43 million 6.23 -$55.29 million ($1.08) -28.79

Vitro Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitro Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunocore beats Vitro Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company's product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

