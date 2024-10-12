Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.08 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $156.54 million and $4.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

