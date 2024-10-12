CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $281.76. The stock had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

