CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,715 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 596,661 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after buying an additional 503,858 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 354,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,994. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

