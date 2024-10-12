CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,429 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 146,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.74 during trading on Friday. 5,031,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

