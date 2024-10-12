CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

