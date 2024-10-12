CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $469,000 in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Harbor International Compounders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,452,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

OSEA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,520. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

