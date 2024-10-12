CRA Financial Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $21.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $932.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $910.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.32. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.