CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

