CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,405. The company has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

