CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 820,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. 1,799,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

