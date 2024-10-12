CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Netflix by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 864,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $457,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $7.50 on Friday, reaching $722.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.18. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

