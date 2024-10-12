CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

