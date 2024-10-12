Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $3,033,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.83. 798,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

