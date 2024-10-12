Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.21.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.27. 1,614,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,269. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.80%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.