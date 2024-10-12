Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 4,870 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 146,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,068. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

