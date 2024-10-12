Covea Finance Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Covea Finance decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $177,081,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in PTC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 555,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

