Covea Finance Sells 5,400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 340,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

