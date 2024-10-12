Covea Finance Sells 500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,868,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.88. 108,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $497.36 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.