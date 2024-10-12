Covea Finance Sells 11,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.22% of Globus Medical worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.