Covea Finance Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Covea Finance cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

ORLY traded up $16.17 on Friday, reaching $1,187.53. The company had a trading volume of 176,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,204. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,190.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,076.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,166.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

