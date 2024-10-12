Covea Finance Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 4,841,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

